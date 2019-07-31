Power-seeking N-Deltans misled Buhari against Tompolo —IPDI

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—IJAW Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, yesterday, alleged that some easy to fool Niger Deltans, resentful of the leadership of ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, misinformed President Muhammadu Buhari about him to gain contemptible political significance.

National coordinator of the group, Mr. Austin Ozobo, who stated this, yesterday, said: “It is an indisputable fact that gullible Niger Deltans, who are envious of Chief Government Tompolo leadership misled Buhari against him to gain cheap political relevance and inordinate power for ego and self-glory.

“So far, they have equally hoodwinked on decision making in Niger Delta in the absence of Tompolo, but those house enemies, who betrayed him to takeover leadership from him, have succeeded in making Buhari score low in the region.

“It is a fact that a ship cannot sail without a captain, but if it sails through the tides without a captain, it will be misdirected. In addition, no aircraft can fly without a pilot but if it flies without a pilot, it will crash land.

“This is what we are seeing in Buhari’s government. His government is heading for a total collapse. Poke nose and busybodies have misled him in Niger Delta and that is why after four years of being a president, he has not sited a single project in the region.

“Buhari lacks critical decision makers such as Tompolo in his government and that is why things are not progressing in the region.”

Vanguard