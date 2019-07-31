Screen diva, Princess Peters has set in motion plans for the third edition of her pet project which is aimed at bringing succour to widows, orphans, students and unemployed youths.

The project which started in 2016 with about 250 widows and a lot of orphans held in Benin City, Edo state and had in attendance prominent personalities from across the state and some top Nollywood actors, producers and directors from the state.

On why she decided to embark on this project, she said, “I was not born with a silver spoon. Growing up for me was really tough. There was a lot I needed that I couldn’t get, even with having my both parent though they tried at least to put a meal on the table.

“Many a time, I try to put myself in the shoes of others living around us who can’t have one square meal a day and I will always end up in tears of not being able to do something to help their situation. What about people in my school who couldn’t buy a note book to write or pay school fees of 350 naira?

“All this happened in my early days and it has even increased now, it was then I promise myself to work hard to put a smile on people’s face and I woke up to reality in 2016 that I don’t need to have millions in my account to do that. I said to myself you can sacrifice your own meals for those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. To cut the long story, this is a vision. The passion burning in me put me on this mission to see the less privileged around me and our community smile.”

She plans to reach youths and young widows who are interested in skills and also empower them to start up small scale business. It will hold in October of 2019.

