Police rescue four abducted Turkish expatriates in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN – The Kwara state police command Friday evening rescued alive the four Turkish expatriates kidnapped at Gwugwu in Edu local government area of the state.

Four of the kidnappers have been arrested by the security operatives while others are at large even as no rànsom was reportedly paid before the Turkish were released.

Kwara state commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun while address journalists on the rescue operation alongside the Chief of Staff to Kwara state governor, Mr Adisa Login said the rescued was made possible by the support received from the Inspector General of Police and the local vigilante group.

He said, “The Command has been working round the clock since they were abducted with the local vigilante and the IGP Anti Rescue and Intelligent Team, our own anti-kidnapping and anti-robbery square and operation harmony as well as Fulani group around the area.

“Four of the gang members have been arrested while others are still at large. The arrest we made put pressure on other members of the gang to release the abductees.

“The kidnappers initially demanded N400 million but they later reduced it to N100 million but I want to say here that no ransom was pay in the release of the hostages,” the CP said.

While thanking everybody involved in the rescue of the hostages, like the Fulani group in the area, vigilante group, state government and people of the state, Egbetokun said the abductees would be flown to Abuja immediately.

According.to him, “Police doctor is attending to them and they would be taken to Abuja where they will be released to their company. I also want to add here that the kidnapping took place at Gwugwu not Gbale as we earlier said.

The hostages have been flown to Abuja as at the time of filing this report.

VANGUARD