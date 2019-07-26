Breaking News
Translate

Police rescue four abducted Turkish expatriates in Kwara

On 9:43 pmIn Newsby

By Demola Akinyemi

The Kwara State Police command on Friday rescued the four Turkish expatriates kidnapped  at Gwugwu in Edu local government area of the state.
Kwara
Kidnap

Troops repel fresh Boko Haram insurgents attack in Borno(Opens in a new browser tab)

Four of the kidnappers have been arrested by the security operatives while others are at large even as no rànsom was reportedly paid before the Turkish nationals  were released.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun while addressing journalists on the rescue operation alongside the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Mr Adisa Login said the operation was made possible by the support received from the Inspector General of Police and the local vigilante group.

He said,”The Command has been working with  the local vigilante group, the IGP Rescue and Intelligent team, our own anti kidnapping and anti robbery square and operation harmony  as well as Fulani group around the area since they were abducted.

“Four of the gang members have been arrested while others are still at large. The arrest we made put pressure on other members of the gang to release the abductees.

“The kidnappers initially demanded for N400 million but they later reduced it to N100 million but I want to say here that no ransom was paid in the release of the hostages,” the CP said.

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.