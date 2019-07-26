Police rescue four abducted Turkish expatriates in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

The Kwara State Police command on Friday rescued the four Turkish expatriates kidnapped at Gwugwu in Edu local government area of the state.

Four of the kidnappers have been arrested by the security operatives while others are at large even as no rànsom was reportedly paid before the Turkish nationals were released.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun while addressing journalists on the rescue operation alongside the Chief of Staff to the state governor, Mr Adisa Login said the operation was made possible by the support received from the Inspector General of Police and the local vigilante group.

He said,”The Command has been working with the local vigilante group, the IGP Rescue and Intelligent team, our own anti kidnapping and anti robbery square and operation harmony as well as Fulani group around the area since they were abducted.

“Four of the gang members have been arrested while others are still at large. The arrest we made put pressure on other members of the gang to release the abductees.

“The kidnappers initially demanded for N400 million but they later reduced it to N100 million but I want to say here that no ransom was paid in the release of the hostages,” the CP said.

Vanguard