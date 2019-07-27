Breaking News
Translate

Police recover 500 animals from bandits in Kastina

On 3:04 pmIn Newsby

The Police Command in Katsina State said on Saturday that it had recovered 500 animals from bandits in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

Police
Nigerian policemen working to curb crimes

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations officer, (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

“A group of bandits numbering 200 on motorcycles with dangerous weapons invaded and attacked residents of both Sabon-Garin-Baure and Baure communities simultaneously two days ago.

“The DPO Safana immediately led teams of Operations Puff Adder to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel that lasted for about four hours.

Abia Assembly’s intervention over border clashes: NEMA visits warring community(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The police succeeded in dislodging the hoodlums and chased them out of the villages,” Isah said.

He further said that the police were able to recover 200 cows, 300 sheep and goats that were rustled by the hoodlums, as well as three motorcycles from them.

He said the police were now pursuing the hoodlums in Rugu forest who escaped with gunshot wounds.

The PPRO urged the public to continue to partner with security agents in the fight against crimes.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.