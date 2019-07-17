Police parade 33 suspects, recover various ammunitions in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – ENUGU Police Command on Wednesday paraded 33 suspected criminals, who were arrested for various criminal offences within the past one month.

The Command also recovered 10 assorted rifles, some cartridges, handful of ammunition, armoured transformer cables and vandalized transformer components, four laptops and some charms.

Parading the suspects in Enugu, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, said that the arrest followed intensive and pro-active efforts put up by operatives under the Operation Puff Adder in the state.

Balarabe who disclosed that the operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad; Urban patrol and Anti-Cultism Squad contributed in making the huge arrest and recovery possible in the period under review, noted that the suspected criminals were involved in crime ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, transformer vandalism, cultism, internet fraud and one murder case.

“In the period under review from June 17 to date, being July 17; the command has made many successful arrest and recovery leading to the present peace and tranquility the state enjoys.

“The operatives of Operation Puff Adder have lived up to their bidding within the last one month and has arrested 10 armed robbery suspects in various locations of the state.

“The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad also tracked down and arrested two notorious kidnappers troubling illustrious personalities in the state,’’ he said.

Balarabe who disclosed that cultists are fond of disturbing peace and business activities in some neighbourhoods in the state, revealed that over 15 cultists were arrested in various locations in the state by the Anti-Cultism Squad.

“Today, cultism has taken a dangerous dimension in the state where they now carry out ambush attacks on unsuspecting residents and rob them of their valuables. They go to the length of killing and doing highway armed robbery.

“However, the command is assuring the residents that it will fight cultism, transformer vandalism and other petty crimes to a standstill in the state,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that investigation was still ongoing in some of the cases, adding that each of the case would be charged to court.

“I appeal to residents especially our friends in the media to always avail the police confidential information to nip crime in the bud and take out undesirable elements from dwelling with the law-abiding members of the public,’’ he appealed.

