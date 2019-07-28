Police on trail of abductors of Mrs Siasia

The Police Command in Bayelsa has said that its personnel are working round the clock to ensure that the kidnapped mother of Samson Siasia, Nigeria’s former Super Eagles footballer, is rescued from her captors.

SP Asinim Butswat, the spokesperson of the command, made this known in a text message with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Sunday.

Mrs Beauty Siasia, who was kidnapped on July 15 with two others in Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa, have spent 14 days in the kidnappers’ den.

The 79-year-old woman was kidnapped with Mrs Florence Douanana, 65, and her daughter, Selekire Douanana, 17.

According to the police spokesman, the command is on top of the game, stressing that investigation is on-going to enable the victims regain freedom.

“Yes, investigation is on-going to rescue the victims,” he stated.

NAN recalls that the state Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, had visited the scene twice and had deployed marine components of the force to comb the creeks of the area in search of the abducted victims.

Vanguard