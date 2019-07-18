Breaking News
Police nab 33 suspects, recover ammunition in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU Police Command, yesterday, paraded 33 suspected criminals, 10 assorted rifles, some cartridges, ammunition, armoured transformer cables, vandalised transformer components, four laptops and some charms, all results of one month of arrests and raids.
Parading the suspects in Enugu, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sulaiman Balarabe, said the arrest followed intensive and proactive efforts put up by operatives under the Operation Puff Adder in the state.

Balarabe, who disclosed that the operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS; urban patrol and Anti-Cultism Squad contributed in making the arrests and recoveries possible in the period under review, noted that the suspected criminals were involved in crimes ranging from robbery, kidnapping, transformer vandalism, cultism and internet fraud and  one case of murder.

