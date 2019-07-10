Breaking News
Translate

Police in Delta investigate killing of man near Ebrumede roundabout

On 5:44 pmIn Newsby

The Police in Delta have commenced investigation into the killing of an unidentified middle-aged man whose body was found near the Ebrumede roundabout, Uvwie Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Adeyinka Adeleke, told Newsmen : “I have sent my men to the scene.”

 

He said he was expecting a feedback.

The body was inflicted with some machete cuts and tne deceased was believed to have been killed by unknown persons the previous night.

Police arrest 40 members of El-Zakzaky Islamic movement(Opens in a new browser tab)

The development caused gridlock in the area as passers-by stopped to ascertain what was amiss while some policemen were seen trying to maintain law and order.(NAN)

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.