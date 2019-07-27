Police foil bandits’ attack, recover 500 livestock

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State Police Command says it, in the early hours of Friday, foiled an attack by armed bandits numbering about 200 on their motorcycles with dangerous weapons who invaded two villages, Sabon Garin Baure and Baure villages, Safana LGA of Katsina State.

The command also said it succeeded in recovering about 500 livestock – 200 cows, 300 sheep’s and goats as well as three motorcycles

The Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the incident, said the bandits stormed the villages shooting sporadically but were repelled by his “Puff Adder” men led by the Safana Divisional Police Officer, DPO who swiftly engaged the hoodlums in gun duel battle which lasted for more than an hour.

SP Isah said his team succeeded in chasing the hoodlums out of the villages and currently combing the fringes of Rugu forest for the remnants of the hoodlums who escaped with gun shots wounds during the encounter for possible arrest.

According to him, “On 26/07/2019 at about 00:00hrs, a group of bandits numbering 200 on motorcycles armed with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically invaded and attacked simultaneously residents of both Sabon Garin Baure and Baure villages, Safana LGA of Katsina state.

Vanguard