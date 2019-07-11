By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—A 19-year-old secondary school leaver, Ibrahim Ahmad, was yesterday, arrested by the Kano State Police Command over the kidnap and drugging to death of a five-year-old primary school pupil, identified as Ahmad Ado, popularly known as Sayyid.

The suspect, alongside his accomplices, Abdulmajid Mohammed and Musa Sunusi, both 18 years old, hurriedly buried the victim in an uncompleted building at Sheka area of Kano.

Briefing newsmen in Kano, shortly after the Police exhumed the victim’s body, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said: “The Police received a report that one Ahmad Ado, five years old of Karkasara Quarters, Kano, has been kidnapped by unknown persons at Ma’ahat Nursery and Primary School, Karkasara, Kano.”

According to him, the kidnappers subsequently contacted the family of their victim, demanding a ransom of N50 million before they will release the kidnapped boy.

Following a tip-off, the Police boss said a team of Operation Puff Adder detectives from Anti-Kidnapping Squad promptly swung into action, using technical intelligence and arrested the principal suspects, one Ibrahim Ahmad, aged 19, of Darmanawa Quarters, Kano.

On interrogation, according to Iliyasu, two of the accomplice, Abdulmajid Mohammed and Musa Sunusi, both 18 years old, of Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso council of Kano State, were nabbed.

During interrogation, according to the Police Commissioner, the suspects confessed to have given the victim an overdose of drugs after kidnapping him, which subsequently led to his death at Sheka Quarters.

Iliyasu added: “The suspects went ahead to bury the boy in a shallow grave at an uncompleted building. The scene was visited by the Commissioner of Police, including a team of forensic experts.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner said investigation has commenced into the case.