Police arrest woman for allegedly biting boy friend’s manhood to escape rape

The Police in Lagos have arrested a 20-year-old woman, Blessing John, for allegedly biting off the manhood of her boy friend, simply identified as Johnson, while trying to escape from being raped.

Blessing, who is being detained at the Lagos State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, told newsmen that she was in pain when she committed the act.

“Johnson is my boy friend; he works as a hotel manager. We have been dating for six months and he had promised to help me with my Curriculum Vitae (CV), when he asked me to meet him at his friend’s place on July 5 at Surulere.

“I called him to confirm if he had his C.V. with him as he had told me that I would just edit and add my personal information.

“He said he had it with him, so, I proceeded to his place with the intention of getting the C.V. and leaving early so that I can use it the next day.

“When I got to his friend’s place, we went to a bar around there where he and his friend had a drink. They then asked me to go with them to their brother’s place which I declined, saying I have to be home early,” she said.

“We all went home together where his friend gathered some stuffs and we saw him off after which we returned to his place. When I asked him for the C.V., he said he didn’t bring it and I told him I was leaving.

“He got angry and said why will I just come and go like that. So, I told him what is the point of waiting, since I was not able to get what I came for.

“He tried taking my clothes off which I refused and he slapped me twice. He took off his clothes and was putting on boxers and singlet while he held on to my breast to pin me down.”

She said that at point, she held on to his manhood and told him to leave me but he refused.

“I told him I was on my menstrual period and that he should wait until Sunday but he insisted on checking.

“Usually, we see more than once in a week but the last time I saw him was a week ago. In fact, I was with him when I started having the menstrual pains. I was surprised he didn’t believe me.

“Johnson insisted on having sex with me and when I refused, he hit me on my back, I was so pained that I bit his manhood. I didn’t mean to harm him,” she said.

Blessing added that he rushed Johnson to a private hospital in Surulere where the doctor requested for the presence of a family member or the police before Johnson could be treated.

“There was no one to call as my father is late and my mother is in the village. I called Johnson’s relatives but they refused to show up. The hospital had to call the police and I was arrested.

“I didn’t mean to harm Johnson; I am not a violent person. Even my mother will feel bad when she hears about this. I am sure she will be trying to reach me but my SIM card is blocked,” the lady said.

Efforts to get the Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana’s reaction on the case, however, proved abortive as telephone calls to his phone were not answered.