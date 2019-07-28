Police arrest tenant, accomplice for alleged killing of Landlord

By Evelyn Usman

A 38-year-old tenant, Daniel Isaac, has been arrested for allegedly killing his landlord in his apartment at Owodun street, in Ikotun, a Lagos suburb, weekend.

Arrested alongside, was his alleged accomplice, Emmanuel Chukwu. The suspects were said to have dumped the body of the 50-year-old landlord popularly known as Don Abel, inside the well, apparently to make it seem that he drowned.

Thereafter, they zoomed off in the deceased’s Toyota Camry car with plate number WWR 603 PE, to sell. But they were flagged down by policemen, attached to Iba division who were on a stop and search routine work, at First gate, Agboroko area of Iba, owing to the reckless way the vehicle was being driven.

The suspects as gathered were subjected to questioning on ownership of the vehicle but could not provide relevant answers.

Preliminary investigation according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, revealed that the car did not belong to either of them.

He said, “Further investigation revealed that Isaac killed his landlord who hailed from Rivers State and dumped the corpse in a well.

“They confessed to the commission of the crime. Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba are investigating the case. Suspects will be charged to court thereafter”.

Vanguard