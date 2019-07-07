The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a pastor in the state for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a press statement on Sunday, that the mother of the victim, from Akure, Ondo State brought in the report.

According to him, the mother of the victim reported the alleged crime at Igando Police Station on July 2.

He said that the complainant alleged that sometime in August 2017, her daughter was brought to Lagos to live with the suspect and his wife.

“She stated further that she discovered that the survivor was pregnant sometime in June 2018 and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect.

“The survivor stated in her statement that it all started in January 2018 when the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her, and got her pregnant. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl sometime in April, 2019,” he said.

In a similar development, a 35-year-old man has also been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in an uncompleted building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect was reported at Iba Police Station by one Harrisson on July 2.

Elkana said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded. (NAN)