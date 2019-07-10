Police arrest 40 members of El-Zakzaky Islamic movement

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday in Abuja arrested 40 members of El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement over violent protest.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, said the police foiled a violent attempt by members of the movement to invade the National Assembly.

He said members of the group started their protest in pretext that it was a peaceful procession but became violent when they attempted to force their way into the NASS complex.

The PPRO said it was at that point, that the police operatives on ground acted proactively, professionally and used minimum force to disperse the unruly protesters.

According to him, members of the sect during the violent protest shot two police personnel on the leg, while clubs and stones were used to inflict injuries on six others.

He said that the injured policemen had been taken to the hospital for medical attention, adding that investigation into the incidence was already in progress.

“In view of the foregoing, the command wishes to state unequivocally that it recognises and respects the right of citizens to peaceful procession.

“But an attempt by any individual or group of persons to cause the breakdown of law and order will not be tolerated.

“Those arrested in the process will be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate law of the land,” he said.

Manzah therefore, called on the public to go on with their lawful activities as normalcy has been restored with adequate security measures in place to forestall any security breach.