By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Katsina State Police Command, on Tuesday, said they have arrested not fewer than 35 suspects for various criminal offences in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen at the police headquarters in Katsina.

CP Buba said the suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, armed robbery and fraudsters.

He said the suspects were arrested in various areas across the state including the troubled areas of Sabuwa, Dandume to mention but a few.

The CP said items recovered from the suspects include 14 AK49 Rifles, One LAR Rifle, Three (3) Pump Action, Seven (7) Single Barrel Gun, Six (6) Dane Guns and Nine (9) cutlasses.

Others include one English Pistol, Two (2) locally made pistol, Pair of army uniform, 134 rounds of 7.62mm of live ammunition and 35 rounds of 6.62mm of live ammunition.