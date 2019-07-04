Pipeline vandals wreak havoc in Ijegemo community in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

An explosion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC pipeline at Ijagemo community, in Ijegun, a Lagos suburb, erupted this morning.

Several cars were burnt.

Vanguard gathered that the incident was caused by activities of pipeline vandals.

Information at our disposal has it that the vandals stormed the pipeline at the early hours of today, broke a pipeline , from where they connected a hose, to siphon the petroleum product, into some trucks .

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. But at the moment, officials of the Lagos State Fire Service are battling to contain the situation.

Fear stricken residents have fled their homes, for fear of possible spread of the fire to their houses.

Details later.