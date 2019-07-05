PIB : 9th Assembly will break the jinx by passing it, Lawan assures

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday assured Nigerians that the 9th Senate will break the jinx by ensuring that the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB was passed for the overall interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Lawan has also promised that the present Senate will work towards achieving a conclusive reform in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he received the Chief Executive Officer of the ExxonMobil Group of Companies, Mr. Pul McGrath who led the team of Executives from the company, Lawan said several attempts have been made by previous Assemblies but the PIB was not passed.

For this reason, the President of the Senate said;”

We came closer in the 8th Assembly, we disagreegate the Bill, we did better than previous Assemblies unfortunately, we ran out of time. We have vibrant team now, I promise Nigerians, we will start as soon as we inaugurate our Committee and they will start the work on the PIB.

“This time around, we will work with every stakeholder in the industry. Whatsoever it will take to make this Bill beneficial to Nigerians and the players, we will not hesitate.

“We demand your collaboration, we will work together in the interest of the country and everyone.”

Lawan who called on multinational companies who operate in the Niger Delta region to as a matter of priority intensify efforts in their corporate social responsibility, said, “Corporate Social Responsibility is one areas that require our attention. The host community that produce this oil must be taken care of. The goose that lay golden eggs must be protected,” Lawan advised.

Earlier in his remarks, the CEO, ExxonMobil, Mr. Paul McGrath congratulated the President of the Senate and the leadership for the smooth take of the ninth Senate, he said the ExxonMobil is alawys available to work with the parliament on the reform in the sector.

MaGrath promised that his organisation will continue to support Nigeria and the people, said, “we look forward to closer working relationship with the ninth National Assembly and in particularly the Senate. We will support the rerform in the industry and our commitment is intact.”