PHOTOS: Residents criticise Okorocha over poor construction of roads

Residents and commuters in Mgbee, Akokwa, and Ogboko, all in Imo state have criticised Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state over the poor construction of the road leading to the communities.

They appealed to the new governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to come to their rescue.

It was gathered that a bridge leading straight to Ogboko, which is Okorocha’s village, has caved in for the third time after construction.

The bridge referred to as Mgbee bridge connects Orlu to Ideato-North and South local government areas of the state. Ogboko is in Ideato-South local government area.

A portion of the bridge caved in, leading to the closure of that section of the bridge. Motorists now use one lane due to the danger posed by the collapsed portion of the bridge.

It was gathered that the collapsed portion has been repaired two times. The bridge caved in shortly after use. It has collapsed again, as the former governor was about to leaving office in May.

According to the residents of these communities, the opening is very dangerous as terribly poor jobs were done on the other two occasions that the bridge was repaired.

They appealed to Ihedioha to come to their aids.

Vanguard