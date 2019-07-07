President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Hajia Aisha Buhari were at at the Opening of the 12th Extra Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Niamey Niger Republic on 7th July 2019
First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari (sitting 2nd left on the back row) among African First ladies during the opening of the 12th Extra ordinary session and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres, Niamey, Niger Republic. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 07/07/2019
From the left, the Sultan of Zinder, Alhaji Aboubacar Sanda; the Sarkin Tessaoua, Alhaji Maiguizo; President, National Islamic Association, Diabira Alfa Imael and two Arab Sheikhs sitting among the dignitaries during the opening of the 12th Extra ordinary session and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres, Niamey, Niger Republic. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
President Muhammadu Buhari; arriving with other leaders for the opening of the 12th Extra ordinary session and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres, Niamey, Niger Republic. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 07/07/2019
President Muhammadu Buhari signing the Assembly of the Union on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while other officials witnessed the signing during the 12th Extra ordinary session and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres, Niamey, Niger Republic. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 07
President Emmerson Mnaangagwa of Zimbabwe (l) and other African Leaders stand up to respect the special rendition of the African Anthem by a Special Group during the opening of the 12th Extra ordinary session and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres, Niamey, Niger Republic. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Officials at opening of the 12th Extra ordinary session and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres, Niamey, Niger Republic. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 07/07/2019
Very Senior Officials of the Government of Niger Republic with the dignitaries during the opening of the 12th Extra ordinary session and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union at the Palais des Congres, Niamey, Niger Republic. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
