Peter Nwaoboshi: Court orders forfeiture of 14 properties, 22 bank accounts

The Federal High Court, Abuja has approved a temporary forfeiture of properties belonging to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi‘s properties to the Federal Government.

The assets include 14 properties and 22 bank accounts in four new generation banks.

The court, however, gave the senator 30 days to explain how he legally acquired the assets and why the assets shouldn’t be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The senator was arraigned previously on allegations of false assets filings, but the tribunal that had powers to hear the case in Abuja threw it out, citing prosecutors’ failure to follow procedures for filing such a case. senatorial seat of Delta North between Peter Nwaoboshi and Ned Nwoko is yet to be concluded, though the Supreme Court had granted an accelerated hearing on the case. It should be recalled that the final judgement by Court on thebetween Peter Nwaoboshi and Ned Nwoko is yet to be concluded, though the Supreme Court had granted an accelerated hearing on the case.

Vanguard