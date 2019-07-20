Peace of mind, the secret of my ageless beauty — Omawumi

By ROTIMI AGBANA

Even after two children, vocal powerhouse, Omawumi Megbele, popularly known as Omawumi has managed to remain ageless, unlike some women who gradually lose shape after childbirth.

In a chat with Potpourri, the delectable nightingale revealed how she has managed to maintain her beauty and physique.

“The secret of my ageless beauty is having a peace of mind. Peace, not like the world gives, but peace from the throne of grace. I don’t let a lot of things stress me; and even when they manage to, I try to sort it out and dump it in one corner. I’m not the kind of person that dwells with stress. I just enjoy life”, she revealed.

The singer who recently released a body of work titled ‘In her feelings’ explained the inspiration behind it and why it seems all of the songs were about her.

“Basically the LP is just about me ‘in my feelings’. Sometimes, when I write stories and I get inspiration, I write from other people’s back stories. So ‘In her feelings’ is pretty much me; every song I wrote and everything I was talking about, from socio-political issues to just taking life easy, to just relaxing and not fusing over things and love, in the relatable sense of it was just all me”, she said.

She also explained why one of the songs was written specially for her husband.

“I’ve never done it before and this is how many years now that we’ve known each other. If I’ve done it before it’s usually out of quarrel. Maybe he does something very little to me then I’ll magnify it and use it to write a song. So, this is pretty much the first time that I’m intentionally making music and dedicating it to him. And he was happy I did.”

Speaking further, she explained why she released a couple of sensual photos of herself prior to the LP release. “I released those sensual pictures before the release of my LP because they were basically in line with the LP. And being very vibey and sultry, I wasn’t forcing it. I was just in a place where I felt the need to interpret it.

“There’re a lot of times when we as women feel like we don’t feel pretty enough within ourselves. We might be but we’re busy, if we’re not chasing our children around we’re busy with their school issues or any other thing. So sometimes, it’s just good to make yourself look pretty, seem pretty and then when you look at yourself you’re happy that you’ve still got beauty.”

Vanguard