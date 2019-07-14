PDP propagating Dubai strategy report on VP’S former law firm – Group

A political group in Nigeria has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is propagating the Dubai strategy report on Vice President’s former law firm with the aim of tarnishing the image and goodwill of persons in government, especially the President and the Vice President.



The Initiative to Save Democracy, ISD, in a press statement on Saturday said the latest report linking Osinbajo’s firm to alleged N100 billion Alpha Beta Scam, was a pointer to the fact that PDP was working to spread fake news and be mischievous.

Sunday James Akinloye, President of the group, said: “ To concoct a fake news against the Vice President is rather frightening. Prof. Osinbajo has nothing to do with this old and stale matter, yet the paper used his name as the headline, trying so hard and desperatly to link him to it.

He went further to ask ‘if the VP has stakes in First Bank, MTN or any other company he is responsible for the actions and inactions of such organizations? This is the worst kind of reporting that is fully implementing PDP’s Dubai strategy. Nigerians and all people of goodwill are hereby reminded of the evil intentions behind the whole charade against the VP.

“Let me state categorically that Simmon Coopers is not Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s firm as alleged. Even the skewed report stated that Simmons Coopers was listed as a company in which Prof Yemi Osinbajo (now Vice-President) ‘had’ a stake in his asset declaration form in 2015. The VP could not have continued with the firm and he resigned before he became VP. This is public knowledge.”

Mr. Akinloye then went on to explain that not only does VP Osinbajo has nothing to do with the law firm or its transactions; Simmon Coopers again has said it is not the Company Secretary. This is also in the public space.

“Our checks with Corporate Affairs Commission officials show that Simmon Coopers were never appointed Company Secretary instead there was a resolution to appoint Simmon Coopers but they were never appointed.

“Anyone can go to CAC to verify the documents, they are completely fake claims. A paper submitted by a company to CAC of its plans or intentions is not the same thing as a CAC document.”

He pointed out that the inaccurate report tried to link the VP to a case he knows about.

“Students of history, will be perplexed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in July 2018 had investigated this matter, 7and the Vice President was not associated with the case in anyway.

“Nigerians still remember the fake news and one of the many lies on VP like “Osinbajo puts TraderMoni tour on hold” or Tobi Aworinde’s “Buhari return and sidelines Osinbajo” or “Tinubu, Ambode alleged feud puts godfatherism in the spotlight” where they all sought to malign the person of VP Osinbajo.

“This is unacceptable to attempt to link a man to an issue he has no business with

“Prof. Osinbajo is a man of integrity, he is a honest man who has served Nigeria in every way possible, the least he deserves is this kind of fake reportage. Nigerians must be weary of reports like this.”

This story is a clear malicious attempt to impugn the stellar credentials of perhaps Nigeria’s most influential & hardworking Nigerian VP, ISD noted, adding that such will not fail.”