PDP kicks against Speaker’s attempt to impose minority leadership

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected alleged attempt by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to impose its lawmakers as minority leaders in the green chamber.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s image maker, the PDP said it had already informed the Speaker in writing of its choice of the quartet of Hon. Kingsley Chinda as Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyemaas Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Yakubu Barde as Minority Whip and Hon. Muraina Ajibola – Deputy Minority Whip respectively.

The statement read :”It is instructive to state that the PDP had duly written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, after consultation with other minority members in the House of Representatives, notifying him of members that have been selected for leadership position in the House of Representatives, in line with dictates of the rules and parliamentary practice.

“However, to our utter dismay, the PDP had discovered that the Speaker attempted to smuggle in names other than those recognized and forwarded to him as the leaders of the Minority in the House of Representatives.

“The PDP, in the strongest terms, cautions against this abuse of rules, parliamentary practices and procedures as well as the convention and we urge the Speaker to respect the rules and read the list submitted to him by the leadership of the PDP.”

There was a mild chaos in the House yesterday over alleged moves to impose the minority leadership in the House.