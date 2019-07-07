A group, the Youths Movement of Peoples Democratic Party in South-South, has described the suspension of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six other members of the party by the National Working Committee as illegal, warning the NWC not to embark on the journey that will send the party into chaos.

The group, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Tony Ayaegbunem and made available to newsmen, also vowed to reject any attempt by what it described as “self seeking individuals in the party to impose Hon. Kingsley Chinda as Minority leader of the House.”

The group said that the PDP Constitution is clear on procedure to suspend any member of the party, therefore, “the purported suspension of Elumelu and members of the party cannot stand because the party is bigger than individuals.”

The group said it “wondered how a party which is seeking for justice in the court of law would suspend their members without fair hearing and recourse to the party’s constitution.”

The group also warmed the party to reverse its decision on suspension of lawmakers in order not to create chaos in the party and among PDP Honourable members who elected Ndudi Elumelu as their leader.

The statement partly reads,” it is disheartening that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not learnt anything from their previous crisis which nearly collapsed the main opposition party in the country.

“The recent suspension of Hon Ndudi Elumelu , Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid for kicking against the party’s position on Minority Principal officers is illegal and cannot stand in court of law.

“The attempt by self seeking individuals to impose Hon. Kingsley Chinda as Minority leader will not only bring set back but, may collapse the former ruling party.”