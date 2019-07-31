PDP governors’ forum condoles with Fintiri over father’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has condoled with the Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, over the death of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bayelsa sate, Hon. Seriake Dickson, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the forum was saddened by the news of the death of Badami.

Dickson described the deceased as “humble, hardworking, generous, disciplined and God-fearing statesman” who was a strong voice for his community.

He added that Badami dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of the nation and the good of humanity at large.

Dickson commiserated with the government and people of Adamawa State on the passage of the deceased.

The Forum prayed Almighty God to accept the soul of the departed and comfort his bereaved ones.

Badami, 82, died on Sunday after a protracted illness.

The deceased was a retired soldier, survived by a wife and six children, including Gov. Fintiri.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites after funeral prayers at the Yola Central Mosque.(NAN)

Vanguard