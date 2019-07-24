PDP congratulates new UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

…Seeks stronger Nigeria-UK ties

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, on behalf of the leadership of the party, Wednesday, congratulated United Kingdom newly elected Prime Minister , Mr. Boris Johnson.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party expressed confidence of stronger ties with Britain in the months ahead.

“As we look forward to the days ahead, the PDP is confident of a more proactive Britain, in her relationship with Nigeria in critical sectors of our national life.

“We look forward to an enhanced synergy that would boost democracy and good governance within Commonwealth states as well as reinvigorate trade and economic activities, free press, increase access to education and transfer of technology; greater cooperation in security and military needs, among many other areas of mutual interests between Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” the statement read in part.

It also congratulated the government of United Kingdom on the successful election.

