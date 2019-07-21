PDP chides Buhari over whereabouts of $1bn ECA security fund

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday expressed shock at the alleged confession by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Gen. Babagana Mongunu (rtd), that he is not aware of the whereabouts or

disbursement of the $1bn drawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency in 2017 for security purposes.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday said the confession by the NSA, “who coordinates the security architecture of the nation, directly places a huge burden on President Buhari’s

doorsteps over reported stealing and diversion of funds meant for security, while insurgency, banditry, killings and kidnapping fester in

the land under his watch.”

The statement further read: “The revelation by NSA further vindicates the PDP on our initial alarm that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration is overtly corrupt, deceptive and unreliable in the handling the affairs of our nation.

“It further validates the stance of the PDP that agents of the Presidency and the APC were hiding under the guise of security to siphon



the $1bn from the ECA. This, peharps, informed the desperation by the cabal to draw from the account without recourse to statutory due process of appropriation by the National Assembly.

“From Gen. Mongunu’s confession, Nigerians can further see why our nation is daily confronted with disturbing videos and reports of our fighting troops protesting their neglect and inadequate equipping, leading to their vulnerability in the fronts.

“Now that the NSA has declared that he is not aware of the whereabouts of funds, the burden, straightaway, lies squarely on

President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address the nation on how the money was handled.

“This is especially as there are already allegations in the public space that certain funds meant for security were diverted for 2019 campaign activities of the APC while our troops languished in the front.”

Vanguard