Oyetola vs Adeleke: PDP, APC turn to God as Supreme Court gives verdict

By Shina Abubakar

Ahead of today’s verdict of the Supreme Court over the governorship tussle between Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders of both parties have embraced supplication to God to get a favourable ruling.

The PDP has called on its members to embark on continuous prayer and fasting for its flag bearer to come out successful in the litigation battle.

A statement from a chieftain of the party, Mrs. Funmilayo Olorunjuedelo, read: “Some of us shall gather by 12 mid-night to 3am for seven nights, starting from tonight till Friday morning, singing praises/worship songs and dancing to God to rise up to grant Senator Ademola Adeleke and all of us victory at the supreme court.

”Please, I enjoin every Christian to gather at their various locations at the same time, praising and dancing to the Lord of Host all through the seven nights of praise to God.

“And to all our Muslim brothers and sisters, please let’s go on tahjud all through the seven nights. God is able. Please read these passages for more understanding, Acts 16:25-26, 2chronicles 20:22 and Psalm103:2-4.”

In like manner, the APC enjoined its supporters in the various federal constituencies to embark on prayers for the success of Governor Oyetola at the Apex court.

So far, prayers have been held at Ikirun, Ife, Osogbo and Ikire federal constituencies for the governor’s victory.

However, there is tension in major towns of the state as some residents are afraid of the likely fallout of the Apex court’s verdict.

Corp members were not allowed to go for their Community Development Service due to the uncertainty that pervades the atmosphere.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, in the state, Mrs Funmi Okundaye, confirmed that corps members were asked to stay at home for security reasons.

No cause for alarm – Police

However, the Osun State Police Command, said security has been beefed up to prevent any breakdown of law and order ahead of today’s apex court’s ruling.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Folashade Odoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the police was fully prepared for the outcome.

“Officers have been placed on red alert and are pro-active to prevent any kind of violence or demonstration in the state. We will, however, want to urge people of the state to maintain law and order and go about their lawful businesses without fear or intimidation,” she said.