Payment apps should be flexible, says Okezie, Moneybag.ng boss

By Cynthia Alo

Managing Director of Nurture Technology services limited, Mr. Uchenna Okezie has berated many payment applications in the market, saying they lack the flexibility features which give users intuitive payment transactions.

Okezie said in answer to this inadequacy, his company has introduced a convenient, transparent and flexible payment application, moneybag.ng, to give users convenient option.

Okezie who made the statement while launching the new application in Lagos, recently, also noted that the lack of saving culture of Nigerians has contributed largely to the huge percentage of non financially included people in the country

He said: “Many people come to me for a rent bail and when you examine their income, you will realize that they can actually pay these rents if they can save. We are customer centric which is why we infused the platform with products like savings, lifestyle, investment that will keep people happy while doing all they need to do. We have designed the platform to help people save, invest, insure and apply for loans without collateral.”

Also Speaking, Chief Operating Officer of the firm, Mr. Lanre Fadayomi said that moneybag.ng was born out of a thorough research of why people found it difficult to save. He noted that the existing financial service options are not user friendly.

He said: “We are making savings a lifestyle for every Nigerian which is why with money bag.ng,a better offer have been made available for everyone including a regular earner who find it difficult to save on a daily basis, he can now save on auto save modules where he adopts a particular date for saving while others can be on target savings, bag locker or cliquebag,where friends can save together for a purpose. On any of these modules, the platform manages and controls how a client withdraws his money especially when he does it outside the period stipulated.

He urged Nigerians to adopt the app in order to have a better future saying, “when you are found stranded and do not have what to fall back on, moneybag.ng is a place to fall back on with our attractive features.”

Nuture Technology who unveiled former Big brother housemate, Omololu Shomuyiwa as brand ambassador also partnered with other financial service providers such as Interswitch, GTbank,FBN General Insurance, Moneyline, Primera Micro-Finance to enhance its services.

Vanguard