Pay our withheld salaries now, JOHESU urges FG

By Sola Ogundipe

Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals, AHPA have urged the Federal Ministry of Health to accede to the implementation of the ADR reached between JOHESU and the Federal government even as they urged him to use his good office to release the withheld April & May, 2018 salaries of JOHESU Members.

Making the call in Abuja during a visit to the apex health ministry, the Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah urged the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Abdullahi Mashi to wade into the lingering welfare challenges.

“Our members have noted the relative inactivity that ensued after the consent judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, and therefore humbly request that the Federal Ministry of Health immediately energise the necessary machinery for the actualisation of the various Dispute Resolution, ADR resolutions.

“The reality as it stands now is that, the Federal Ministry of Health has violated the judgment of the NICN because many of the time lines have expired.

“JOHESU specifically demands that the Federal Ministry of Health immediately sets up the reflected structures in line with the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN, judgement

“We find it extremely necessary to draw your attention to the challenge of withheld salaries of our members in April and May, 2018. This was hinged on a selective “No Work No Pay” resolution of the Federal Executive Council.

According to Biobelemoye, the controversial “No work No Pay” policy of the Federal government has never been applied in any sector of the economy.

“Once again we refer the FMoH under your watch to the 2017 Terms of Settlement we had with the Federal Government on September 30, 2017 which forbade victimisation of those who participated in the April and May 2018 strike which was a direct consequence of the failure of the Federal Government to implement the Terms of Settlement within 5 weeks of signing same.

Urging the Permanent Secretary to use his good office to intervene in the lingering face-off concerning the approved salary scale for health workers, he said that in 2009 the Federal Government committed itself to a Memorandum of Understanding on relativity in the two salary scales that were introduced — CONHESS for all health workers except doctors and CONMESS for doctors.

