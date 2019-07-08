By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—It was a harvest of paedophiles, weekend, in Lagos, as four men who allegedly raped their children and wards in different parts of the state are cooling their heels in Police custody.

One of the suspects, a pastor, was alleged to have impregnated his 15-year-old ward, who was reportedly delivered of a baby girl three months ago.

This is just as another Senior Secondary School I student told policemen how she was allegedly raped by her 68-year-old father for three years. The 15-year-old girl also alleged that her father had carnal knowledge of her two friends, aged 15 and 16.

Also arrested was a man whose step-daughter disclosed that he had been abusing her sexually since she was 14 years.

Pastor

Information on how one Pastor Pope Paul of Aminu Street, Ishuti Road, Egan, was arrested showed that the victim’s mother reported the matter to Policemen at Igando division, last Monday.

She explained that her daughter was brought from Akure to live with Pastor Paul and his family in August 2017.

But in June 2018, she said her daughter was discovered to be pregnant. Upon interrogation, she told the Police that her daughter confessed that the Pastor was responsible.

When the teenager was invited for questioning, she told policemen that her guardian allegedly started sleeping with her since January 2018, in the process of which she became pregnant and put to bed three months ago.

However, the suspect was said to have denied the allegation.

Father, daughter

For 68-year-old Yisah Showunmi, he was arrested for allegedly sleeping with his daughter and her two friends.

In this case, his daughter reported the case of defilement to policemen at Imota Police Station.

She said: “My father has been having sexual intercourse with me for the past three years. When my two friends (names withheld) aged 15 and 16 came to stay in our house, he also had sexual intercourse with them. The last incident happened on June 23, 2019.”

The Police said her father confessed to the crime.

Step-father

In a similar development, a 19-year-old lady (names withheld) also revealed how her step-father had allegedly been sleeping with her since she was 14 years.

In her case, she said when she turned down his overtures last month, her step-father, Akin Olatilu, accused her wrongly, leading to her being beaten by her mother.

Infuriated, she reported the case to the Police.

According to her, “he has been sexually abusing me since when I was 14. When I reported to my mother, she did not take any action. It continued until I turned 18.

“He had sexual intercourse with me four months ago. But when he came in the month of June, I refused and he told my mother a lie against me. Without hearing my own part, my mother descended on me. That made me to speak out.”

Also, one Alliu Mohammed was arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl in an uncompleted building in Iba.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, confirmed all incidents, adding that suspects had been charged to court.