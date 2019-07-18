Breaking News
Translate

Pastor dies of Ebola after praying for sick person

On 2:02 amIn Health, Newsby

It was a matter of fear and anxiety as the first Ebola patient in Goma, the largest city in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) died days after he got infected with the deadly virus.

Ebola
A Ugandan health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a man in Kirembo village, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, 16 June 2019.

DRC’s health ministry said the Pastor got infected after visiting Butembo, one of the epicentres of the epidemic, before taking a bus to Goma.

The pastor had preached at seven churches during his visit to Butembo, a town 300km to the north of Goma, and reportedly laid his hands on worshippers, including people who were ill.

WHO declares Ebola international health emergency
Speaking at an Ebola response meeting, North Kivu province’s Governor Carly Nzanzu said the City’s first Ebola patient died while being driven from Goma to a clinic in Butembo on Monday to receive treatment.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm that the patient died,” Nzanzu said. “He died during transfer by road.”

Health officials have already identified 60 people who had come into contact with the pastor after he became sick, half of them have already been vaccinated.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.