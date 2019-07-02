Pastor arrested in Delta Community for raping 13 years old girl

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – A 37-year-old pastor of a Pentecostal Church in the Gana area of Sapele, in Delta State, has been accused of raping a thirteen-year-old daughter of his Church member

The pastor, reportedly raped the girl in his residence along Ugberikoko road on several occasions before the alleged rape was reported to the police last week Wednesday.

The case was reported to the police by the assistant pastor of the church .

COZA: Any man of God who can’t control his libido shouldn’t go near pulpit —CAN

A source close to the family, who craved anonymity told Vanguard that “the pastor has been sleeping with the thirteen years old since November last year.