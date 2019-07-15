Party Executives shun Usman Jibrin as he picks APC Governorship nomination forms

An aspirant on the platform of the All Progress Congress Congress and former Naval Chief, Usman Jubrin today picked the intent and nomination forms to contest the governorship primary slated for August 29, 2019, to become the Governorship candidate of the party for the November 16, 2019 polls.

Unlike when the governor of the State was accompanied by National Assembly members, State Assembly members, Council Chiefs, party executives and thousands of members to pick his form, the erstwhile Naval Chief was accompanied by a few Abuja based Kogites.

A Ward Exco from Ankpa who craved anonymity revealed Jibrin is strange to party members.

“I am the treasurer of the party in my Ward and we resolved to stand by the Governor who has been sponsoring party programs and activities since 2015.

“With what the Governor did for us in Ankpa, we have no reason to trust anyone more when he is contesting. He fixed our roads that were neglected by previous Governors from Igalaland. It shows that it is not about where you come from. GYB has developed Ankpa as well as unite the State”.

A supporter of Jibrin Usman who simply introduced himself as Alh. Musa alleged that it was Governor Bello who stopped the executives and party leaders from accompanying Jibrin to the National Secretariat.

He said, “We are aware of the moves by the Governor to frustrate us out of the race. He stopped Executives from coming here with us as well as notable party leaders.

“The National Working Committee of our party should reverse its decision of adopting Indirect Primary because we are ready to move to ADC if we are robbed of the ticket of APC. Our ambition is to stop this Governor that has not performed”.

Sources revealed that a Rep member of ADC extraction, as well as an APC Reps from Lagos, were fingered in coordinating for Jibrin. They, however, failed to woo their people who have resolved to back Governor Bello.