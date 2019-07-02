Party Crisis: Purported suspension of Osifo laughable — Uhunmwonde APC leaders

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LEADERS of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State has described the purported suspension of the House of Assemblymember-elect to represent the constituency, Mr Washington Osifo, by a section of the leaders in the council as illegal.

A section of the leaders in the Local Government led by Mr Charles Idahosa had suspended the elected House of Assemblymember over his refusal to back the embattled Speaker of the House, Frank Okiye, who is the choice of governor Godwin Obaseki.

Osifo who is the spokesman of the majority of the Elected House members opposed to Okiye, said the group were still awaiting a proclamation letter from the governor describing the purported inauguration of the House at about 9:30 pm as a rape of the nation’s democracy.

However, some leaders of the party in the Local Government led by the former Minority leader of the House of Reps, Samson Osagie and Chief Solomon Edebiri, rose from a meeting Sunday declaring the suspension as illegal and called on the state Executive of the party to call Idahosa and others to order.

The leaders appealed to security agents to arrest all those who masterminded the announcement of the suspension of the member elect, warning that they would resist any form of intimidation against party leaders opposed to the governor.

“We urge all party members to be law abiding and peaceful and loyal to all the right things and condemn what is wrong. We call on the State Executive and National Working Committee of the APC to call Hon Charles Idahosa, Hon. Napoleon Agbama and Hon Justin Omoruyi to order as their activities are inimical to the unity of the APC in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, Edo State”.