Oyo Speaker seeks global support for young Nigerian entrepreneurs

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has called on developed countries to support young Nigerian entrepreneurs to boost the country’s Small and Medium scale enterprises.

He made this appeal on Monday while speaking on “The Role Of Youth in Parliamentarism” at the 2nd International Forum (Development Of Parliamentarism), organized by the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia.

Addressing over 800 lawmakers and representatives from 131 countries which include Europe, Asia, South America and Africa, the 32year old, Oyo State Speaker noted that investment opportunities abound in Nigeria and that the active youth consist of over 60 per cent of its almost 200 million population.

“Calling for nations legislative collaboration towards solving our common and peculiar challenges ranging from insecurity, cybercrime, youths unemployment, women and children policies, freedom of speech and other international issues is an approach towards cooperation and development.

“I am telling the world and my fellow parliamentarians across nations that Nigeria has the highest number of active, talented and skillful youths in Africa.

READ ALSO:

“As a developing country, we truly have surmountable challenges most especially in the area of security, unemployment and inadequate infrastructures.

“Thus, we seek the support of the developed countries to invest in our human capital, our people, the youths through growing the small and medium enterprises section of the economy so that our youths can be empowered and consequently distance themselves from crime and other social vices,” he added.

Ogundoyin noted, “ For instance in my State, agriculture is the main occupation of the people and the climate in the state favours the cultivation of crops like maize, yam, cassava, millet, rice, plantains, cocoa, palm trees, cashew, this is one viable aspect our friends across countries can collaborate and support us”.

The lawmakers traveled to Moscow at the invitation of Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Viacheslav Volodin.

According to the chairman of Duma, 85 countries were at the level of official parliamentary delegations, including 37 African teams.

VANGUARD