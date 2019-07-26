Breaking News
Translate

Oyo Assembly announces ex-speaker, Senator’s son, 12 others as commissioner-nominees

On 7:27 amIn Newsby

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, announced a former Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Kehinde Ayoola, and 13 others as commissioner nominees from Governor Seyi Makinde.mace, Assembly

Court rejects 12 members-elect’s plea to take over Edo Assembly(Opens in a new browser tab)

The announcement of the commissioner nominees was made during the assembly plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin.

While presenting the list under Message from the Executive on the House Order Paper, Mr. Ogundoyin stated that the letter accompanying the list required the lawmakers to consider and screen the nominees to enable them to support the governor’s administration.

The list includes a former speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Kehinde Ayoola; a former loyalist of ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun; the Director-General of Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Bayo Lawal; son of former Assembly speaker, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Mr. Seun Asamu; two professors, a former female lawmaker, among others.

Others include a former of the assembly, Mr. Adeniyi Farinto; Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr. Muyiwa Ojekunle and Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo.

Also on the list are Mr. Rahman Abdulrahim, Mrs. Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Dr. Bashir Bello, Prof. Daudu Sangodoyin, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye and Mr. Akintola Ojo.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.