Oyegun, Oshiomhole fight, weakening APC, says Nabena

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Yekini Nabena has lamented the continued public spat between the former and current National Chairmen of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, saying the development is weakening the party ahead of the forthcoming and crucial governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states this year, as well as Edo, Ondo and Anambra states next year.

Nabena who spoke with journalists Tuesday in Abuja on the fight between the party leaders said he is aware of plans by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to exploit the situation ahead of the listed governorship elections.

The APC chieftain, however called on the two leaders to put their personal interests aside for the interest of the ruling party.

According to Nabena, Chief Odigie-Oyegun, who he described as an elder statesman should be seen making peace everywhere political interests among the members have snowballed into crisis and not adding ‘salt to the injury’.

The APC deputy spokesman also believes that the Benin chief should tell the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki the truth and not encourage illegality which is currently happening at the Edo state House of Assembly.

“The media exchanges between our former and current national chairmen do not serve the interests of our party in any way. In fact it is de-marketing and weakening the party when we should be consolidating ahead of governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo and Anambra states. The PDP is waiting in the wings to grab the governorship seats if we don’t put our house in order. In the interest of the party, our respected leaders who also happen to be former governors of Edo state must sheath their swords”, he stated.

Speaking on the controversies that have trailed the Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly, Nabena stated: “This is not an issue of politics. The party’s position is very clear that the right thing should be done not just in Bauchi state which has a PDP governor but also in Edo state which has an APC governor. The respective Houses of Assembly must be transparently and properly convened in line with set rules and democratic standards,” he stated.

He, however warned that the two leaders would be held responsible if the main opposition PDP is allowed to catch on the current situation and take over Edo state in the next governorship election.

He called on the former National Chairman to support the current National Working Committee NWC to lead the party to more victories instead fighting them.

“I understand that the PDP which has been buried in Edo is planning to take advantage of the current situation. If that is a dream, they should continue to dream but our leaders too must give peace a chance and not allow the evil dream to come to pass,” Nabena warned.

