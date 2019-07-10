Breaking News
Translate

Owie backs Soyinka on call to probe Abiola’s death

On 6:08 amIn Newsby

Former Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Roland Owie, has expressed support for the call by Prof. Wole Soyinka and others on the need for the Federal Government to set up a committee to investigate the death of Chief MKO Abiola.

Roland Owie
•Roland Owie

Police accused of burning 95-yr-old woman alive(Opens in a new browser tab)

Owie in a statement, yesterday, said: “I support the call. However, the committee should also investigate the role of MKO Abiola in the following landmarks events in the political history of Nigeria:

“The military removal of the Electoral College Provision in the 1978 Transition Decree; The military coup of 1983 after MKO lost the presidential nomination of the National Party of Nigeria, NPN in Kano that year; the massive disqualifications of frontline presidential candidates of both Social Democratic Party, SDP and National Republican Convention, NRC by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

“Nigerians must realise that God cannot be mocked and we reap what we sow.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.