Former Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Roland Owie, has expressed support for the call by Prof. Wole Soyinka and others on the need for the Federal Government to set up a committee to investigate the death of Chief MKO Abiola.

Owie in a statement, yesterday, said: “I support the call. However, the committee should also investigate the role of MKO Abiola in the following landmarks events in the political history of Nigeria:

“The military removal of the Electoral College Provision in the 1978 Transition Decree; The military coup of 1983 after MKO lost the presidential nomination of the National Party of Nigeria, NPN in Kano that year; the massive disqualifications of frontline presidential candidates of both Social Democratic Party, SDP and National Republican Convention, NRC by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

“Nigerians must realise that God cannot be mocked and we reap what we sow.”

