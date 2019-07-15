Owerri-West’s Igbatu Oba Ji yam festival draws dignitaries, tourists

By Benjamin Njoku

The traditional rulers of the 21 communities that make up Owerri-West Local Government Area of Imo State led the dignitaries, government officials and tourists to the makeshift yam barn located somewhere within the festival arena.

Dressed in their stunning royal apparels, they milled around the yam barn like bees around the honey pot, while the Chairman, Council of Ndi Eze in Owerri-West, HRH Eze G.I Ejimogu, reached for the two long sticks crossed to form an ‘X’ shape at the entrance of the barn and separated them to mark the opening of the yam barn, drawing applause from the crowd.

That was the atmosphere at Umuguma, the council headquarters, on Saturday, June 22, during this year’s edition of Igbatu Oba Ji annual cultural festival of the people.

The festival, as old as the communities that make up the area, celebrates the unlocking of the yam barns before the commencement of a new farming season. It’s the official opening of the entrance to the yam barn or open warehouse where the harvested yams are stored for safekeeping until the next planting season. The festival, usually celebrated in the month of February or March, was shifted to June, due to the general elections which coincided with this year’s edition.

Interestingly, following the successful outing of last year which was organised by the Presidents-General of the 21 communities, the traditional rulers as custodians of culture and tradition of the people did not want to make excuses for this year’s festival, hence they headlined the symbolic marking of Igbatu Oba Ji festival. Indeed, it was a colourful ceremony, showcasing the enterprising spirit of the Owerri people.

At the event, the communities sporting their best clothing took turns to showcase their cultural dances and skills, with the Omenimo dance troupe leading the way. The Igbatu Oba Ji is a celebration depicting the prominence of yam in the socio-cultural life of our people. Reputed to be a uniting factor for the people, the festival evoked fond memories of greatness through hard work. Yam is the main agricultural crop of the Igbos and also the staple food of the people.

Royal fathers from different communities, government officials, politicians, community leaders, friends and residents thronged the festival venue in their tens of thousands. Hospitality and friendship of the people were on display as visitors were treated to uncommon scenes, including the royal dances and the traditional unveiling of the yam barn. The traditional rulers equally added colour and glamour to the event with their unique dresses and sundry dance steps. It was indeed a time to relish.

One of the highlights of the festival was the welcoming of guests by the traditional rulers who were accompanied by their wives and presentation of kola nut and subsequent visit to the yam barn to open it and perhaps, signal the beginning of the new planting season.

According to Chairman, Cultural Festival Committee, HRH, Eze Lucky Okoro, the essence of the festival is to showcase the culture and tradition of the people in terms of their agricultural activities to the world. “Our cultural festivals are veritable platforms for us to propagate or project our values, identity, beliefs, social and economic interests as a people,” he said.

The royal father described Owerri-West as ‘an agrarian zone’, adding: “We have fertile land and we are interested in commercialising our agricultural activities.”

Speaking further, he said the yam barn not only serves as store house for yam tubers selected for consumption during famine period, but also designed in a way that yam tubers can sprout with hanging roots which makes it easy for carriage and planting. For Eze G.I Ejimogu, Chairman, Council of Owerri-West Traditional Rulers and Chairman, Owerri Zone Traditional Rulers, the revival of the festival would help to encourage the people to go back to farming.

Speaking at the event, Governor Emeka Ihedioha, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Culture and Traditional Affairs in Imo State, urged the people to go back to farming to be able to feed the teeming population.

Other dignitaries at the event were Hon. Ikenna Eleanya, Member, representing Owerri Federal Constituency, who was also represented at the event, Sen. Onyewuchi Francis Ezenwa, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, Chief Emeka Udokporo, who chaired the occasion among others. The royal father of the day was HRM, Eze Samuel A. Ohiri, Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.