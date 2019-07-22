…Federal Government gives seal of approval

An array of international top investors, heads of governments, bankers and hedge funds managers numbering over 500, are set to attend the inaugural Horasis-in-Nigeria Global Business Meeting. The two-day business conference also recently secured the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria with a collaboration to partner and host the event.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, while receiving a delegation from Horasis in Abuja, ratified and pledged the support of the Federal Government for the conference while at the same time alluding to the annual Horasis Business Meetings securing a permanent home in Nigeria. Vice President Osinbajo subsequently received a partnership plague from the Horasis International representatives as a symbolic seal of the Federal Government’s endorsement of the conference in Nigeria.

The event which is scheduled to hold later in the year seeks to address universally relevant business issues and develop interdisciplinary solutions across sectors. Horasis Global Meeting is competitively compared by global media giant, Bloomberg, to the World Economic Forum in Davos which annually gathers over 500 Chairmen/CEOs of tier-1 companies of the world alongside Heads of Governments (Presidents, Prime Ministers) to discuss and find practicable solutions to problems confronting our world.

Horasis-in-Nigeria Chairman, and former Minister of National Planning, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman (OFR, CON) and Co-founder/Regional Coordinator, Horasis-in-Nigeria, Dr. Noel Akpata expressed satisfaction with the Federal Government’s endorsement and long-term support.

Commenting on the potential of the Horasis-in-Nigeria conference to enhance the economic outlook of the country, Dr. Akpata remarked: ‘’ We fervently believe that against all odds, Nigeria’s myriad of problems should be visualised as opportunities needing a different level of innovation and creative problem-solving driven by nation-building mindsets to resolve.’’

Meka Olowola, Managing Partner of Zenera Consulting, the official Strategy and Marketing Consultants of the conference observed: ‘’Over the years, corporate Nigeria has deepened its robustness in terms of governance, ethics, technical competence, and other global best practices, therefore priming themselves in position to forge strong international partnerships on a scale that will inevitably generate tremendous value for the subregion. This inaugural meeting is geared towards congregating the world’s most sophisticated businessmen to reinvigorate the Nigerian economy for the short and long term’’

As a nation, this global meeting will position Nigeria as a veritable investment hub to the world, improve foreign relations, bilateral agreement and expose homemade Nigerian brands to a wider audience.

Vanguard