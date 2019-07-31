Over 40 Muslim women benefit from Bountiis mini export training

As Muslim women feel isolated in the world where stereotype, culture and societal limitations continue to pose grievous challenges to self-actualization, the need to bridge the gap created by these hindrances is what Bountiis Charity, a non-governmental organisation with focus on Muslim women empowerment strives to achieve.

Bountiis runs several programs for Muslim women of all calibre and societal status; ranging from the professionals to the stay-at-home mums. The group as part of its entrepreneurship empowerment program, trained over 40 females on exportation businesses over the weekend.

The Mini-Exportation workshop which held on Sunday 28th, July, 2019 at Capital Building on 332 Ikorodu road, Maryland, Lagos was designed to be an empowerment initiative of Bountiis to support striving entrepreneurs towards enhancing alternative revenue generation in women as a contribution to the Nigerian economic development.

The Chairperson, Bountiis Board of Trustees, Dr. Engr. Mrs Falilat Jimoh in her welcome address at the workshop stated that, Bountiis aspires to empower Muslim women to become enlightened, successful and thrive as individuals and members of the Muslim community.

She stated that Bountiis organises programs for women to come together and share knowledge, experience, resources and network to grow stronger and rise higher above all challenges of life.

She emphasized that Bountiis is a non-partisan group with no affiliation to any political parties, groups or Islamic organization. Hence, Muslim women are not required to be a member of a particular Islamic organization or group to benefit from Bountiis programs.

The first session of the training was facilitated by an international trade consultant, Matti Abdul Fatai, the Chief Executive Officers, 56pivot group Inc, Canada and De-promising Innovation Consulting Limited, Nigeria; focused on large exportation business with detailed explanations on the process, documents as well as how exporter can connect with foreign customers.

He spoke about dynamic nature of international trade and how to succeed in exportation business.

Matti called on government to address logistics problems in Agro commodity business and put measure in place to make it profitable for farmers by serving as off takers to coordinate pricing of these commodities.

The second facilitator, the founder of Export Africana, Adetola Tamunokubie, explained to the participants, the nitty gritty of exporting local foods items to Nigerians abroad.

The session exposed participants to what foods exportation is all about from sourcing the items, list of commodities suitable for export, pricing, product packaging, payment methods and how to locate buyer’s online.

Participants also learnt skills to effectively utilise digital marketing tools, enhance brand feasibility and increase sales.

Vanguard