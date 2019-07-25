Over 350,000 votes cast in Pan African Online Film Festival (PAOFF)

The first ever Pan African Online Film Festival, (POFF) a StarTimes ON initiative made possible by leading Pay-Tv company, StarTimes to encourage and reward local content production in Nigeria and across Africa has recorded more than 350,000 votes.

The ongoing competition received more than 200 entries from producers and directors in the movie and music industry who entered for the grand prize of $1,500 and an opportunity for a joint movie production with StarTimes.

Hosted on StarTimes ON mobile app, PAOFF currently offers users of the app across Africa unlimited access to hundreds of free movies, short films, music videos, with the chance to vote to support their favorite content in the competition.

According to the Public Relations Manager, StarTimes, Kunmi Balogun, “The current voting stage will last till the end of August, before winners are selected in the 3 main categories which are Movies, Short Film & Music Video categories.”

According to him “We are quite impressed at the level of participation among producers and are quite passionate about helping to improve and develop the movie industry in Nigeria.”

In April, StarTimes commenced the first ever Online Film Festival in Africa, allowing producers to enter their content for the competition via StarTimes ON, a mobile app available for free to both android and iOS users with more than 1,000 free Nollywood, Bollywood movies, videos and music from and other entertaining content including live TV.

Vanguard