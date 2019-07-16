Otti not suspended; remains our leader — Abia APGA

By Anayo Okoli

The Nkem Okoro faction of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has dismissed the report credited to the Ehiemere faction that Dr Alex Otti, the party’s Abia State governorship candidate in 2015 and 2019, has been suspended.

The Okoro faction dismissed the suspension as baseless, saying it came from “some impostors masquerading as APGA members in the state.”

In a statement by Ebere Uzoukwa, the Okoro faction said: “The duo of Augustine Ehiemere and Sunday Onukwubiri do not belong to the executive of our great party at any level in the state, hence they lack powers and authority to suspend Dr Alex Otti or any other member of our great party.

“It is a public knowledge that Ehiemere, Onukwubiri and a few dissidents from our party regrouped shortly after the 2019 general election and shamelessly aligned with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the government of Abia State to frustrate Dr Alex Otti’s petition at the Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia.

“They offered themselves as willing tools and surrendered to the whims of our oppressors and enemies of the state to destabilise APGA and further sustain the sufferings occasioned by the maladministration under People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

“We are, therefore, not surprised that these political hawks have resorted to yet another wild goose chase still orchestrated to deny Abians liberation as championed by Dr Alex Otti.”

Vanguard