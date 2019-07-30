Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has fulfiled the promise he made to the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the African Cup of Nations final that held in Egypt.

The Nigerian Football Federation confirmed the fulfilment of the pledge on twitter with a photo showing Otedola with some members of the bronze-winning team.

READ ALSO:

The post read “Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi-final”.

He alongside Aliko Dangote had pledged the sum of $25,000 for each goal scored by the Eagles in the semi-final clash against Algeria.

Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi final. Seen here on Tuesday with defender @omeruo22 (r),Team Administrator Enebi Achor (second l) and Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka (l) pic.twitter.com/YRXkf0xhtE — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) July 30, 2019

The businessman had previously also fulfiled his promise of footing the medical bills of former Nigerian international Christian Chukwu.

VANGUARD