Osun Poly to resume August 5, ask students to pay N10,000 damages

7:11 pm

By Shina Abubakar- Osogbo

Management of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree has asked its students to pay the sum of N10,000 each as damages for alleged vandalisation of the school health centre during a riot on June 1, 2019.

An internal memorandum issued by the management on Monday and signed by one Mrs F. O. Apara for the school registrar disclosed that students who had been sent home since June 1, were asked to submit a signed “affidavit of good behaviour” as another condition to resume on Monday, August 5, 2019.

“At its meeting on Friday, July 19, 2019, the board of students deliberated on the reports of students’ protest of June 1, 2019, and approved that Full-time students (Regular) should resume on Monday, August 5, 2019, upon fulfilment of the under listed conditions:

“Online payment of N10,000 reparation fee. The procedure will be communicated in a separate Memo from the office of the Bursar. The payment commences immediately.

“Submission of a signed “Affidavit of good behaviour” from a court of criminal jurisdiction.”

“Kindly note that presentation of the evidence of payment of reparation fee (N10,000) and submission of a signed affidavit of good behaviour are prerequisites for the resumption of affected students,” the memo read.

