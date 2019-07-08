Ossai to Okowa @ 60: you made Delta youth’s millionaires

As Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa celebrates his 60th birthday on Monday the immediate past Political Aide to the Governor on Special Duties (Media), Mr.Ossai Ovie Success has described Governor Okowa as a politician with uncommon leadership qualities and a blessing to him and Deltans.

Ossai who was appointed Media Aide at the age of 23 by the Delta State Governor stated this yesterday in a congratulatory message to the Governor on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary

According to Ossai, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the past four years has transformed thousands of Delta Youths from Job seekers to job creators.

”You’re Excellency, Your 60th birthday worth celebrating by the world”.

“Just four years as Governor, you made Deltans Youths millionaires through your Job Creation programmes.

“Today because of you, we now have thousands of our Youths who were job seekers now job creators.

“You gave me an opportunity to serve in your administration as a Youth which has inspired youths in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Your Excellency, Deltans are proud of your developmental strides within the last four years.

“Your achievements in Strategic Wealth creation projects and provision of jobs for all Deltans; Meaningful peacebuilding platforms aimed at political and social harmony; Agricultural reforms and accelerated industrialization; Relevant Health and Education policies; Transformed environment through urban renewal is beyond human expectations” he added.