Osoba threatens to sue Afenifere chieftain, Okurounmu for libel

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA – A former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba on Tuesday has asked Chieftain of Afenifere , Chief Femi Okurounmu to within 14 days retract his alleged libellous statement or else he would be sued.

The former Governor in a letter sent to the Okurounmu through his counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, which was obtained by our correspondent also demanded a public apology to be published on the front pages of seven (7) consecutive editions of both newspapers, starting from Monday, 29th July, 2019.

The letter reads, “We act as solicitors to Chief Olusegun Osoba, CON, hereinafter referred to as ‘our client’, and on whose instruction we write you on the above subject, particularly in relation to the interviews recently granted by you to two leading national dailies, that is, the Daily Independent newspaper and the Saturday Sun newspaper, respectively published on Thursday, July 11, 2019 and July 20, 2019.

“In your interview with the Daily Independent newspaper published on Thursday, July 11, 2019, appearing on pages 13-15, you maliciously stated and caused to be published, circulated and disseminated concerning and in relation to our client as follows:

“Those who know Osoba know that he has always been a double-faced politician. On one face, he will want people to see him as a progressive, on the other face, he is working with the security forces. Osoba has always been an agent of the security forces.

“He has one leg in the military and the other leg in the progressives camp. If you have never been told that, I am telling you now. So, when he narrated what he went through in his book, of course, for anybody who is a double agent, such person will get into trouble.

“So, he got into trouble in the early stage of the annulment of June 12 because he has been a close collaborator with (Ibrahim) Babangida who annulled the election. It was Babangida that sponsored Osoba’s governorship in Ogun state in 1992.

“So, we all know that Osoba was a double agent. While being a close associate of Babangida, he was now pretending to be supporting MKO Abiola. That was what got him into trouble with the military.

“Initially, when Abiola’s election was annulled and everybody thought it will be a short struggle for Abiola to reclaim his mandate, Osoba pretended to be with us in that struggle so that he can also benefit if Abiola eventually becomes President.

“That pretense of being with us is what got him into trouble and he got detained. In fact, people like Gani Fawehinmi had to go and fight for him in court. But as soon as he realised that the struggle will not be a brief one and the military are not prepared to handover to Abiola, he abandoned the struggle.

“When the late Sani Abacha formed his five political parties, we in Afenifere decided that we will not participate in any of the five parties. Osoba was present when we took that decision but as soon as we left the place, he decamped and took his followers and they all went and joined Abacha’s transition.

“So, Osoba participated fully in Abacha’s transition in all the elections conducted from ward to local government level, Osoba’s men participated. So, he was not part of the NADECO struggle.

“Osoba is a liar and traitor. He tells lie and wants to distort history because he knows he has betrayed Nigerians, he has betrayed the progressives cause and the Yoruba people. I believe that anybody who participated in Abacha’s transition betrayed Abiola” It is as simple as that. So for a traitor, he is just trying to justify his treacherous actions and throw blames on other people. Osoba is a traitor.

“In your interview appearing on pages 38-40 of the Saturday Sun newspaper of Saturday July 20, 2019, you also maliciously stated, caused to be published and disseminated in relation to and concerning our client.

“In the afore-quoted portions of your interviews in the Daily Independent and Saturday Sun newspapers, you mischievously and maliciously maligned and defamed our client by labelling him, amongst others, as “a double-faced politician”; one who has “one leg in the military and the other leg in the progressives camp”; one who “has been a close collaborator with (Ibrahim) Babangida who annulled the election. It was Babangida that sponsored Osoba’s government in Ogun state in 1992” and “double agent”. You went further to present him as “a liar and traitor”; one who “tells lie and wants to distort history because he knows he has betrayed Nigerians”; “so for a traitor, he is just trying to justify his treacherous actions and throw blames on other people. Osoba is a traitor.”

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the words employed by you in defaming our client are weighty and far reaching. In their natural and ordinary meanings, the words present our client as representing everything negative, retrogressive and treacherous.

“The innuendoes embedded in the said words are clear cut, pointing and leading to your objective of parading and presenting our client to the public as one who should be treated with disdain and contempt. Clearly, by the said interviews and subsequent publications of same, you have not only defamed our client, but have also brought him to public ridicule and odium. You have virtually discounted all what our client has achieved in life and rubbished his image.

“Your action has been actuated by malice and hatred. Our client’s hard-earned reputation has been seriously dented and damaged, while he has also suffered considerable distress and embarrassment.

“Since the said publications, our client has received, and continues to receive several telephone calls, text messages, letters, mails etc., from friends, relations, associates and well wishers from within and outside Nigeria, expressing their shock, outrage and disappointment at their contents; further questioning our client as to the integrity which he has been known for over the years, particularly in view of the statements and assertions made by you in the said publications.

“Arising from the foregoing, we have the further instruction of our client to demand from you the following:

“Directing a retraction of the said interviews granted by you and published in the Daily Independent newspaper of Thursday, July 11, 2019 and the Saturday Sun newspaper of July 20, 2019;

“Public apology to our client to be published on the front pages of seven (7) consecutive editions of both newspapers, starting from Monday, 29th July, 2019;

“A sum of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) as damages for the said libelous publications.

“You are given fourteen (14) days from the date of this letter within which to comply with our client’s simple demands; otherwise, our final instruction is to commence proceedings against you, claiming reliefs in terms of the said demands, plus aggravated and exemplary damages”.