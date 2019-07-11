Breaking News
Translate

Osinbanjo, okowa to storm Ogulagha

On 5:51 pmIn Newsby

 

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: VICE President Yemi Osinbanjo to visit  Ogulagha kingdom, Burutu local government area  today ( Friday) alongside governor Ifeanyi Okowa to commission some  road projects.

Meantime, a former leader of Movement  for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND,  and Chairman , Niger Delta Egbesu Generals, “General Freedom Adowei  has hailed the duo of Vice President Osibanjo and governor Okowa for the visit,  stressing that the people were happy with the  19 kilometer road constructed by the state government to be commissioned.

Okowa

The road links Sokebolou, Obotobo I, Obotobo II and Yokri communities in Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area of the State.

Ijaw Youth Council urges FG to complete East West road(Opens in a new browser tab)

The former MEND leader    reaffirmed his commitment to  promotion of peace in the kingdom , adding that  there was no one way he would discourage  development  in the kingdom.

“Gen. Adowei the peace ambassador of sokebolou community laud the propose visit.  Am not an enemy but a peace propeller

The Nigerian government should ignore and disregard such image killing information against me. How can I see a development oriented government as enemy. Honestly speaking the government of the day has done more good to the people of Ogulagha clan “, he said.

“To say otherwise, they said stories about me is blatant falsehood and an attempt to paint me as an enemy of the government in a very dangerous time like this when we work hard to regain the trust of the government is unpatriotic”, he added.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.