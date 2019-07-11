BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: VICE President Yemi Osinbanjo to visit Ogulagha kingdom, Burutu local government area today ( Friday) alongside governor Ifeanyi Okowa to commission some road projects.

Meantime, a former leader of Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, and Chairman , Niger Delta Egbesu Generals, “General Freedom Adowei has hailed the duo of Vice President Osibanjo and governor Okowa for the visit, stressing that the people were happy with the 19 kilometer road constructed by the state government to be commissioned.

The road links Sokebolou, Obotobo I, Obotobo II and Yokri communities in Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area of the State.

The former MEND leader reaffirmed his commitment to promotion of peace in the kingdom , adding that there was no one way he would discourage development in the kingdom.

“Gen. Adowei the peace ambassador of sokebolou community laud the propose visit. Am not an enemy but a peace propeller

The Nigerian government should ignore and disregard such image killing information against me. How can I see a development oriented government as enemy. Honestly speaking the government of the day has done more good to the people of Ogulagha clan “, he said.

“To say otherwise, they said stories about me is blatant falsehood and an attempt to paint me as an enemy of the government in a very dangerous time like this when we work hard to regain the trust of the government is unpatriotic”, he added.